BJP trying to change history, Prez should inaugurate new Parliament building: JD-U

Patna, May 26 With opposition parties deciding to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament house building, JD-U national president Lalan Singh has claimed that the BJP is trying to change the country's history.

"We would not become the part of history which the BJP is trying to change through the new parliament house... We will boycott the inauguration event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament house building. The President of India should inaugurate it. Who is the Prime Minister to inaugurate it?" Singh asserted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor