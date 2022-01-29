BJP trying to polarise voters, would not gain anything by appeasing me, says Jayant Chaudhary over post-poll alliance

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday reiterating his stance of not forging any post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, hit out and said they would not gain anything by "appeasing him" and alleging that the latter is trying to polarise on caste lines.

Speaking to ANI, the RLD chief said, "They call Western Uttar Pradesh Jat land. What do they call Haryana? They only want to polarise. They want to polarise on the caste lines. This is their strategy. They do not have a place for me in their hearts. What would they gain by appeasing me? Focus on our issues, do justice with the farmers."

Chaudhary further stated that the Yogi Adityanath government should respond to the issues pertaining to the farmers including the formation of law on MSP that was assured by the government that led to the end of a year-long farmers' protest on the borders of the national capital last year in December.

"The Lakhimpur Kheri incident is still fresh. Ajay Mishra Teni is still the minister. The farmers are being arrested. The cases were not withdrawn. No committee has been formed for the MSP law. You should answer on these issues," he said.

Asked about BJP's statement that Chaudhary has chosen the wrong path, Chaudhary said the BJP is trying to confuse people and taking his name will not be enough in the upcoming polls.

"They are trying to confuse people. They want to cool down the protest that is going against them in every village. Taking my name or the name of Chaudhary Charan Singh (former prime minister of India) before the elections is not enough. We are not going to be trapped. I have taken a decision and I will be firm on that," he said.

Earlier, referring to the RLD-SP alliance for Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP MP Parvesh Verma after the meeting told ANI, "On (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary, he (HM Amit Shah) said that there are many possibilities after the polls. For now, he has chosen a party. People of the Jat community will speak to Jayant. BJP's doors are always open for him."

Earlier, RLD formed an alliance with Samajwadi Party to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

