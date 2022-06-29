BJP using ED, CBI to suppress voice of opposition: Goa Cong

Panaji, June 29 Commenting on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Congress' Goa unit president Amit Patkar on Wednesday said the BJP is using agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to suppress those who raise voice against them.

"In Maharashtra also, the BJP is using the same tactics. Because they are raising a voice against the BJP government (at the Centre), and this is happening," Patkar said.

According to him, the Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP (alliance partners in Maharashtra) leaders were vocal against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This government suppresses the voice of those who raise their voice against them. They have various government machineries like the CBI and the ED for the purpose." he said.

"BJP's modus operandi across the country is to suppress the voice of the Opposition by attacking them. This is happening in our state also. At Centre, they are targeting our leader (Rahul Gandhi) and here (Goa), they are targeting our Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo," Patkar said.

Earlier, the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department had served showcause notice to 'Baga Deck' and 'Nazri Resort', reported to be belonging to Leader of Opposition and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, for allegedly violating TCP norms.

Earlier, on June 13, the Congress party in Goa had protested in the capital city for summoning former party president Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case, terming it "vindictive politics by the BJP".

