BJP will improve ease of doing business in Punjab, says Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party wants to improve the 'ease of doing business' in Punjab and is also determined to tackle the drug menace in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Dasuya, Singh said that Punjab, where there's Congress government, ranks 19th in the country in terms of 'ease of doing business' while the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh ranks second.

"Congress has taken Punjab for a toss. On the other hand, BJP has taken UP on the road to development. The kind of investment that should have been made in Punjab for boosting business has not happened," he said.

Slamming the Punjab government for its "corrupt ways" over drugs and sacrilege, Singh promised that if BJP comes to power it will take strong measures to curb these.

Making a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach incident, Singh called the law and order situation in Punjab "bad".

"For a state to prosper, it is important that the law and order there is healthy," he added.

Reiterating the Centre's commitment, Singh said, "We want to make India a superpower of the world, not to rule over others, but for us. The whole world is one family. We have never occupied the land of any country. We want to make India a superpower for world welfare."

The Minister will also be addressing public meetings at Sujanpur and Gurdaspur later in the afternoon.

The BJP is fighting the Punjab polls in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. It is the bigger party in the alliance.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Election Commission has given some relaxation on public meetings in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases. It has allowed public meetings with 1,000 people.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor