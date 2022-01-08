BJP will stick to COVID protocols during Assembly polls as responsible political party: Gaurav Bhatia

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday welcomed the announcements made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Assembly polls in five states and said that it will follow all the COVID-appropriate guidelines issued by the Commission.

Speaking to ANI, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Election is the greatest festival of the democracy. The Election Commission has announced the dates for the Assembly elections to be held in the five states today, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. Many guidelines have been issued for the political parties in this regard. We welcome the COVID guidelines and will follow them as a responsible party."

"BJP adapts itself according to the situation. Our priority is the safety of the people. They must cast their vote with safety," Bhatia said.

The BJP leader exuded confidence of winning the assembly elections in all five poll-bound states and said, "We will contest the assembly elections in all the five states with full strength and we have full faith that the lotus of the Bhartiya Janata Party will bloom in all the five states with a thumping majority."

Slamming the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his demand from EC to fund his party for holding digital rallies, Bhatia said, "These statements are expected to come when a political party tries to ruin the democracy with the help of Rs 2000 crores kept in the name of perfume manufacturers."

"The party worked for the benefit of people during the pandemic, unlike other political parties. Some political parties come in action just after the announcement made by the election commission and later complain about the guidelines issued by the Commission," he said.

He also called the SP chief a "Half-Chief Minister" and said that he does not care about the lives of people.

Meanwhile, the ECI on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14 and Manipur to vote on February 27 and March 3.

The poll panel said the counting of votes will begin from March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor