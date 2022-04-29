BJP workers disrupt T'gana Minister's speech in Gadkari's presence

Hyderabad, April 29 The workers of BJP disrupted the speech of a Telangana minister at an official ceremony for the foundation stone laying of national highway projects.

The incident occurred in the presence of Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, G. Kishan Reddy and V.K. Singh.

Raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', the BJP workers created an uproar when state roads and buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy started his speech.

The BJP workers, who were present in large numbers, were on their feet raising slogans. This created disorder at the event at GMR Arena near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

The programme was organised to lay the foundation stone for various national highway projects in Telangana by Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

Kishan Reddy intervened to appeal to the BJP workers not to raise the slogans at the official programme.

This is the first time that such an incident occurred in the state at an official event. It comes amid the ongoing war of words between the leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition BJP in the state over various issues.

Alleging discrimination towards Telangana by the BJP government at the Centre, the TRS leaders have been targeting the saffron party. The BJP leaders have been attacking TRS over the one family rule and alleged corruption in the state.

Kishan Reddy used the platform to deny that the Centre is discriminating against Telangana. He claimed that Narendra Modi government was committed to the development of all states

