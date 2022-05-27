BJP's Annamalai ashamed of Stalin's 'appalling conduct' while on stage with PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for bringing up several ongoing issues while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai vehemently criticised Stalin for it.

Taking to Twitter, K Annamalai wrote, "As an ordinary citizen of India and a proud Tamil, I am absolutely ashamed by the appalling conduct of TN CM @mkstalin. Hon PM @narendramodi had come as the PM, not for a BJP programme. Our CM was expected to show grace but he ended up disgracing himself."

Stalin appealed to the Central Government to return the central Goods and Service Tax (GST) dues of Rs 14,006 crore to the state.

"I appeal to the Government to return the central GST dues of Rs 14,006 crore to our state. I also appeal to the Prime Minister that Tamil should be announced as an official language at the High court," Stalin said.

Attacking Stalin on GST issues, Annamalai said, "On the issue of GST, CM @mkstalin must be schooled that the GST council decisions were always taken by consensus. On compensation too, the TN Government took the option which provides payment of balance compensation after July 2022. They are making issues out of non-issues."

"CM @mkstalin keeps speaking of federalism but insults the GST Council, a shining example of federalism. The dues are paid as per a formula jointly worked out. CM @mkstalin thinks that only his whims should matter. Typical dynastic entitlement that doesn't understand consensus. Now, GST revenues have increased significantly over the last one year and all states including Tamil Nadu are benefiting. But, does @mkstalin or DMK ever care for facts? They are only interested in politic," added the state BJP chief.

The Chief Minister further requested PM Modi to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam and asked PM to get back to Katchatheevu Island from (Sri Lanka) so the Indian fishermen can fish freely in the sea.

Reacting to this, Annamalai said, "Our CM @mkstalin wants to talk about Katchatheevu island but he forgets that the island was gifted to Sri Lanka by none other than Smt Indira Gandhi in 1974. Since 1974, DMK and Congress have formed alliances, looted the people together. Why this sudden awakening?"

Stalin urged PM Modi to declare Tamil as the official language, like Hindi, at Union government offices and the Madras High Court.

Criticising the CM, Annamalai said, "On language, PM @narendramodi has expressed his affection for the Tamil language, literature & culture on multiple occasions. I don't think @mkstalin needs an answer because I am sure he also does not believe what he said on the issue. He was only doing petty politics."

The Prime Minister, on Thursday, launched several new schemes and development projects.

( With inputs from ANI )

