BJP's Dilip Ghosh takes dig at Mamata, says no matter whom she supports, BJP will win UP polls

In a scathing attack at Trinamool Congress Supremo, Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's support to any political party will have no impact on upcoming Assembly polls.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on February 8. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pardesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she said, reflecting her national ambitions in the next general elections.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh exuded confidence that BJP will win Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and said, "It is a democracy. Anybody can contest from anywhere. She can even fight from Tamil Nadu. No matter who Mamata opposes or supports in Uttar Pradesh, it will not make any difference in the election results. BJP will win for the second time. The people of UP are happy with the governance of Yogi Adityanath."

Ghosh further claimed that Mamata Banerjee has not been invited to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav and is "forcefully" going to Uttar Pradesh.

"She wants to be the Prime Minister but nobody calls her in any state. She is going to Uttar Pradesh forcefully. Even the last time when she had visited Lucknow, Mulayam Singh Yadav had not met her," the BJP leader said.

Mocking at Mamata Banerjee's national ambitions, Ghosh said, " Mamata's national ambitions is not working out as The people who were inducted in TMC in Goa, all of them fled. 2024 is very far. There are many elections before that."

Mamata Banerjee, who was re-elected as TMC chairperson at a party event on Wednesday, said Trinamool Congress will support Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

