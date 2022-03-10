BJP's historic victory in Manipur testament of people's faith in dynamic leadership of PM Modi, says CM Biren Singh

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the BJP's historic victory in Manipur is a testament to the people's faith in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and citizen-centric governance.

Thank you, Manipur! The historic victory that we have achieved today is a testament of the people's faith in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and citizen-centric governance. My heartiest congratulations to all the Karyakartas of BJP," tweeted Singh.

As per the Election Commission, Bharatiya Janata Party has so far won 28 seats and is leading on 4 seats, while Congress has managed to win 5 seats till the said time.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab, according to election results and trends on Thursday.

In the other two states of Manipur and Goa, which also went to polls in February-March, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party and is on course to form the government.

