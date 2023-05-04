"BJP's politics of hate, division responsible": Kharge over Manipur violence

New Delhi [India], May 4 : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday held the Mpur's Bharatiya Janata Party government responsible for the violence in the state alleging that such a situation arose because of the party's "politics of hate, and division".

The Congress president appealed to the people of the northeastern state for peace and urged them to show restraint.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "Mpur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state. BJP's politics of hate, division and greed for power is responsible for this mess. We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance."

This comes after violence broke out on May 3, during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Mpur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Mpur.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Mpur, the State government has suspended mobile internet in the State for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the State.

In view of the situation, a curfew has been imposed in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

"Internet services suspended in Mpur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was orgsed by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Mpur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category," the Mpur government said in a statement.

As far as the current situation is concerned, two issues in the State have led to the situation. First, chief minister Biren Singh's move to protect the forest faces resistance from illegal Immigrants and drug cartels, and the second is linked to the Mpur High Court's recent direction to the State Government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe category which has led to an outburst from the tribal community who are ST.

Thousands of tribals who make up about 40 per cent of the state's population joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei.

