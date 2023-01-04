BJP's SC/ST Morcha National Executive to be held in Mysuru

New Delhi, Jan 4 The BJP's SC/ST Morcha is planning to hold its National Executive meeting in Mysuru in poll-bound Karnataka on January 8-9.

"BJP's SC/ST Morcha meeting is to be held on January 8 and 9 in Mysuru. President J.P. Nadda will address the meeting, and national General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh will also be attend," a party source said.

Ahead of the Assembly elections this year, the BJP is holding various meetings in poll-bound states.

Karnataka is one of the important states where the ruling BJP is seeking to retain and a meeting of its SC/ST Morcha there holds significance.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making a strong outreach among SCs and STs in Karnataka, and has hiked reservation for SCs by two per cent from 15 to 17 per cent and for STs by four per cent, from three to seven per cent.

With the Bellary meeting for STs, attended by party chief Nadda, meeting an overwhelming response, Bommai is planning to host more such outreach programmes in each district as almost 75-80 Assembly seats are influenced by SC/ST voters.

Bommai is also working on a social engineering initiative in which most disadvantaged among SCs/STs will be given focus, and also has also asked the administration to pay maximum attention to the concerns of SCs/STs, while all schemes must meet 100 per cent saturation and SCs/STs given priority.

