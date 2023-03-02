Blair, Haryana CM discuss strengthening health infrastructure

New Delhi, March 2 The UK's former Prime Minister Tony Blair on Thursday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and held discussions on mutual cooperation in health and basic facilities.

Blair assured the Chief Minister that his organization Tony Blair Faith Foundation will cooperate in the health sector in the state, a statement by the state government said.

The Chief Minister apprised him that the government is providing tertiary level health facilities and has implemented Ayushman Bharat Yojana and CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana to provide health facilities to every needy.

He said the state is opening medical colleges and nursing colleges in all districts, which will meet the shortage of doctors and also strengthen the health facilities.

"With the cooperation of the Tony Blair Faith Foundation, the health sector will expand further and health facilities will be strengthened," the Chief Minister said.

Khattar said the government has linked many of its schemes with information technology (IT), which has ensured quick benefits of schemes and services to the citizens.

He informed Blair that the government has made a new experiment using IT in government work. "Considering every family living in the state as a unit, we have made Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). In this single document, information of each family member like educational qualification, job, business, self-employment, etc., is registered," he said.

The Chief Minister said now every eligible family is getting the benefit of government schemes and facilities through PPP in a time-bound manner, without making rounds of offices. The state government has made 'mission merit' the basis for bringing transparency in government recruitments.

He said now government jobs are available only on the basis of merit. For this, solo registration has been provided using IT, giving relief to the youth. The youth have to register only once for the job. Besides, large-scale mapping of the entire land of the state is being done and the record of every inch of land will be digitally available.



vg/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor