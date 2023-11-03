Blinken arrives in Israel on third visit amid war

Tel Aviv, Nov 3 Accompanied by the newly-confirmed US Amabassador to Israel Jack Lew, Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Friday, marking his third visit to the Jewish nation since the Hamas launched its war on October 7.

During the visit, Blinken, who traveled twice to Israel last month in the wake of the unprecedented attack, will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior government officials.

Ahead of his departure, the top US diplomat said in a post on X: "On my way to Tel Aviv for more diplomacy during an incredibly challenging time. We will continue to work with regional leaders to protect civilians and prevent the spread of conflict.

"We remain focused on two states and broader peace and security in the region."

Addressing reporters in Washington D.C. on Thursday night, Blinken said that he planned to talk to the Israeli government about “the ongoing campaign against the Hamas terrorist organization” and “steps that need to be taken to protect civilians”.

The Secretary noted that he intended to discuss about the hostage situation but declined to provide details about the “concrete steps” to better protect civilians.

When asked whether Israel has shown restraint in its offensive so far, he said this was “a crossfire of Hamas’ making”, CNN reported.

“When I see a Palestinian child, a boy or girl, pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building – that hits me in the gut as much as seeing a child in Israel or anywhere else... This is something that we have an obligation to respond to, and we will,” he said.

Blinken further stressed that continued flow of that humanitarian aid and ongoing departure of civilians will also be a part of the discussions during his latest trip.

His last priority in Israel is to discuss “how we can set the conditions for a durable, sustainable peace; durable, sustainable security for Israelis and Palestinians alike", the top diplomat noted.

