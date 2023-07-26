Blocking of Ukraine's grain exports to EU 'unacceptable': Foreign Minister

Kiev, July 26 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned the intention of certain countries to continue blocking Ukraine's grain exports to the European Union (EU).

"It is unacceptable. The demand by some countries to extend the EU restriction after September 15 also goes against their own interests," Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Ukraine works closely with partners and neighbours to resolve the issue, the minister added.

In May, the European Commission imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukraine to five European countries.

According to media reports, last week, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania voiced their intent to extend the ban, which expires on September 15, to protect the interests of their farmers.

