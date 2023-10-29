BNP-Jamaat only believe in terrorism, militancy: Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka, Oct 29 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has hit out at Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-Jamaat, saying that they only believe in terrorism and militancy.

Prime Minister Hasina made the remarks on Saturday afternoon after formally inaugurating the country's much-anticipated nearly 3.315 km underwater expressway 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel' under Karnafully river of Chittagong.

Elaborating further, she said: "BNP-Jamaat only plans to arson, mass kill and attack and anarchy,as they believe in terrorism and militancy."

Prime Minister Hasina who is also the president of the Awami League (AL) said: "AL believes in peace. AL believes in development. Bangladesh is moving forward today because Awami League is in power. No one can hold back this Bangladesh. This is the reality."

The Prime Minister said that she wants to make it clear that AL was elected by the people's vote, formed the government and attained the status of a developing nation for Bangladesh.

Attacking BNP, she said: "But, BNP led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia rigged vote on February 15 and seized power, prompting people of Bangladesh to raise movement and the countrymen ousted her...they should remember it. They steal votes, they steal people's money."

Inaugurating the tunnel, she said,"Today I have brought a special gift for the people of Chittagong. That gift is the tunnel under the Karnaphully. It will not only benefit Dhaka-Chittagong, but the entire country."

The tunnel is set to connect the proposed Asian Highway with the Dhaka-Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway, reducing the distance by 40 km and enhancing connectivity in the region.

Built at a cost of Tk 10,374 crore, the Bangabandhu Tunnel project is a joint initiative between the governments of Bangladesh and China.

