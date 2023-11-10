BNP-Jamaat workers call 48-hour countrywide blockade from Nov 12

Dhaka, Nov 10 After a gap of two days', the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and like-minded opposition parties have announced another 48-hour countrywide blockade of railways, road and waterways from Sunday (November 12) 6 a.m. till Tuesday (November 14) 6 a.m. to press home their one-point demand of resignation of the current government led by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP's Joint Secretary General, announced the blockade while speaking at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami supporters continued to set fire to public vehicles across the country on Thursday night.

A passenger bus was parked on the roadside in the Diabari area of Uttara. However, on Thursday, the Fire department received information about the bus being set on fire at 11:10 p.m.

Talha Bin Jasim, Media Officer of the Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defense, said: "At 11:10 p.m., a Trans Silva Paribahan bus was set on fire next to the Diabari Royal City Gate's nine-storey building. Two units of fire service went to the spot to control the fire. Meanwhile, critically injured police officer Abdur Razzak was sent to Delhi's Apollo hospital via air at 2.30 p.m on Thursday after his brain surgery in the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital."

Earlier, BNP-Jamaat workers reportedly exploded two crude bombs in the Panthapath area of the state capital Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses said crude bombs were hurled from the Panthapath area of Dhaka such that one fell on the road and the other on a tin-shed roof while a procession of the Awami League activists was passing the road in front of Hotel Olio International around 2:40 p.m.

However, the police have not confirmed whether it was a crude bomb explosion or not.

An investigation is underway, however, no report of casualties was reported during the incident.

BNP's Joint Secretary General has said that 365 opposition party leaders and workers were arrested during the last 24 hours across the country.

"Thirteen cases were filed against them where 1,563 people have been named as accused. Besides, more than 100 people were injured in the attacks by ruling party leaders and workers at different places of the country."

On Thursday at 2:25 p.m., the fire service received the information that a bus was set on fire.

On the second day of the third phase of the blockade called by the BNP, opposition party workers set fire to a truck loaded with rods in Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali.

After the incident, police raided the area and arrested three suspects.

Miscreants also set fire to a Raida Paribahan bus in Shahjadpur of the state capital Dhaka.

On Wednesday, around 1.30 a.m, another fire incident took place in Aminbazar area of Amanullahpur union of the upazila on a truck travelling to Lakshipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor