"Bolt from the blue": NCP MLA Rajendra Shingne on Sharad Pawar's decision to quit as NCP chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar announced his decision to quit as party chief, Maharashtra MLA Rajendra Shingne said that the party workers feel that the NCP veteran should remain in his post as the president and take the party forward.

"It came as a bolt from the blue when NCP president and the former Union Minister Sharad Pawar on Tuesday suddenly announced his decision to quit his post as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party," said Shingne.

MLA of Buldhana district NCP Rajendra Shingne met Sharad Pawar after he announced his retirement.

While speaking to the reporters, Shingne said, "After our supreme leader resigned from the post of national president there was a stir in Maharashtra and the rest of the country. Workers and office bearers of the Buldhana district in Maharashtra also said that Sharad Pawar should remain in his post as the president of the National Congress Party and take the party forward."

Rajendra Shingne further said that after talking to all the leaders about the event that took place in Mumbai's Maharashtra, it is everyone's opinion that a committee of 10-12 people be formed so that all of them can take a decision in this regard.

We will then accept whatever the committee decides, he added.

After Pawar announced that he was quitting as NCP chief, some office bearers in the state said they would also quit their posts and asked the leader to reconsider his decision.

Shingne after meeting the Rajya Sabha MP said that he has put his point forward to the NCP chief about what steps are to be taken ahead with regard to the future of the district and party. He said that Pawar has said that he will talk to the prominent leaders in two days' time on his final decision.

On Wednesday, Pawar met people including party functionaries in Mumbai.

The NCP chief Sharad Pawar sprang on the leaders when he announced his resignation as the president of NCP, which he had founded and headed since 1999.

The former Union minister made the statement at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in South Mumbai, where he was launching a revised version of his autobiography.

Sharad Pawar, while announcing his resignation, said that he has decided to step down as the president of the NCP after helming it for 24 years and stated that he will not contest any more elections.

"After this prolonged period of political career from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party," Pawar said after the launch of the second edition of his autobiography 'Lok Maze Sangati'.

He further said that he would continue working in the political, social and cultural life.

Moments after senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president's post on Tuesday, his nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former's decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar.

"Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance," Ajit Pawar told the party cadre who were protesting against Sharad Pawar's decision urging him to withdraw it.

Ajit Pawar asked the party workers and leaders not to become emotional over the decision and said, "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has decided and will not take it back."

The statement was instantly met with emotional protests from party workers and leaders, who urged the veteran MP to reverse his decision.

