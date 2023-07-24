Bombay HC directs Goa govt to notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as tiger reserve within 3 months

Panaji, July 24 The Bombay High Court's Panaji bench directed the Goa government to notify the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a Tiger Reserve within three months from Monday.

The court order came as it heard a petition filed by local NGO Goa Foundation seeking direction to the government to notify a tiger reserve in the state.

Just 10 days ago, the Goa government had rejected the proposal to set up a tiger reserve in the state, by claiming that the state's small wildlife sanctuaries did not fit the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) criteria.

In their order, the bench of Justices Mahesh Sonak and Bharat Deshpande directed the Goa government to notify the Mhadei WLS and other areas referred to in NTCA's communications (and the plans prepared by the Goa Forest Department officials) as a tiger reserve under Section 38-V (1) of the WLPA within three months from Monday.

"We direct the state government to take all steps to prepare a tiger conservation plan as contemplated by Section 38-V (3) of the WLPA and to forward the same to the NTCA within three months from notifying the Mhadei WLS and other areas as a tiger reserve," the judgment stated.

"We direct the state government to set up anti-poaching camps at strategic locations to be staffed by forest guards, watchers, etc, in the WLS and National Parks in the state of Goa. This exercise must be completed within six months."

Reacting to the judgment, Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said: "I had a detailed discussion (with the Chief Minister) on the implications of the HC decision regarding giving directions to the state government to notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and peripheral areas as a tiger reserve.

"After examining the HC order, we shall explore all options before approaching the Supreme Court... We respect the decision taken by the HC, but as a state government, we will stand by the decision taken by the State Wildlife Board."

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has hailed the judgment stating it is a major relief to Goans.

"High Court directing the Government to notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as Tiger Reserve has come as a major relief for Goans in their efforts to Save Mhadei. I humbly appeal to the habitants to accept this verdict in the larger interest of Goa," he said.

According to the opposition parties in Goa, notifying the tiger reserve would make the state's case against Karnataka stronger to stop diversion of water from Mhadei wildlife sanctuary. However, some locals from Sattari in North Goa are against the ‘tiger reserve’ claiming it will impose restrictions on their movements in cashew plantations.

