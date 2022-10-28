Bombay HC quashes BMC order, NCP leader's Mandal gets nod for Chhath Puja at Ghatkopar ground

The Bombay High Court on Thursday set aside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) order cancelling the permission granted earlier to an organization to perform Chhath Puja at a ground in Ghatkopar.

The organization is headed by a former corporator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rakhee Jadhav.

The Chhath Puja is to be organised on October 30-31 at Acharya Atre Maidan in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. BMC had revoked permission granted to Shri Durga Parmeshwari Seva Mandal, the organization led by Jadhav to hold the festival.

According to BMC, Parmeshwari Seva Mandal's request for Maidan was not considered for allocation because they were unable to provide the required NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Fire Department, local police station and the Traffic Police.

BMC told the court as Parmeshwari Seva Mandal was unable to provide documents on time, their application was not considered.

Pertinent to mention, the civic body had later granted permission to Atal Samajik Sanskruti Seva Pratisthan, an organization backed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat. BMC said since Atal Samajik Sanskruti Seva Pratisthan had submitted the documents in time so it was granted permission to hold the festival.

Following this, Jadhav knocked on the door of the High Court against BMC revoking the order.

Now, the Bombay HC has quashed the BMC's order. The HC also set aside BMC's order granting permission to Atal Samajik Sanskruti Seva Pratisthan to hold Chhath Puja at the ground.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor