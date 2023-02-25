Bommai promises all cooperation to build K.C. Reddy memorial in poll-bound Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 25 In poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday promised all cooperation to set up a memorial of the first chief minister of state K.C. Reddy in his hometown.

The Reddy community has a significant population in the state and plays an important role in elections in parts of Bengaluru and districts of Kalyan Karnataka region.

After unveiling the statue of Reddy in Vidhana Soudha premises here, he said there is a need to create literature on all the chief ministers of the state to make people aware about their works.

A museum is required regarding the Karnataka Ekikarana movement, a variety of agitations, steps taken by the Chief Ministers' of that period, and mindset of people during that time.

The Chief Minister said Reddy, a veteran freedom fighter, worked as the first chief minister of the State, after independence. He hailed from a farmer's family and worked as an advocate and journalist, and floated a party, 'Praja Pratinidhi'.

During four-and-a-half years of his governance, Reddy helped in formulating legislation keeping in view the future of the State, building the government machinery, and giving a big gift to the people. He left behind a rich ideology. They must tread the path shown by him.

Bommai said it had been decided to install Reddy's statue during his birth anniversary, and accordingly it has been unveiled in Vidhana Soudha for the person who laid the foundation for robust Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor