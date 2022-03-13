Bommai scoffs defection murmurs in K'taka BJP, rules out early polls

Bengaluru, March 13 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ruled out defections from the ruling BJP in the state.

"There is no question of any one from BJP defecting to other parties. Neither earlier, nor now," Bommai said on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons here, he said, "I can tell you categorically that no one from our party will defect to other parties. As for any one from other parties hopping into BJP, just wait and see."

Following the results of the assembly elections in five states, the political situation is beginning to warm up again in Karnataka. With four vacancies remaining in the state cabinet, speculations are rife on a cabinet expansion soon. However, replying to a question on cabinet expansion, Bommai said that he would visit Delhi when he gets the call from the party top brass to discuss the issue.

The Chief Minister ruled out the possibility of an early election in the state.

"The BJP State Executive meet would be held on March 30 and 31. The meeting will deliberate and decide on the proposed State tour of the leaders and all other issues," Bommai said.

"The process to bring the mortal remains of Karnataka student Naveen would be initiated immediately on stopping of hostilities in Ukraine," he said.

