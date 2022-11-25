Border firing: Meghalaya CM meets NHRC officials, seeks action

New Delhi/Shillong, Nov 25 A ministerial delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday met National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) officials and demanded stern action against the offenders who killed five civil of Meghalaya and an Assam forest guard in West Jaintia Hills district on November 22.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, gave a detailed account of the firing incident that claimed 6 lives at Mukroh village to NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra and other members of the Commission.

"The firing incident was a clear violation of human rights by the Assam Police who killed 5 civil from Meghalaya and an Assam Forest Guard. The central agency would inquire into the matter," Sangma said in a video message after meeting the NHRC.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the need for proper sensitisation of forces deputed in the sensitive border areas to prevent such incidents where precious lives are lost to reoccur in any part of the country.

The meeting was also attended by NHRC Member Rajiv Jain, Secretary General Devendra Kumar Singh, Secretary Cyril V.D. Diengdoh and senior officials of Meghalaya government.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has also taken suo-motu cognizance of the Mukroh village incident.

The MHRC has directed the Meghalaya Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report into the incident within 15 days, an official statement said.

Responding to the Meghalaya government's demand, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured a ministerial delegation of the northeastern state headed by Chief Minister that CBI would probe the November 22 firing by the Assam Police.

Incidentally, the Assam government also requested the Centre for an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident and also constituted an Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan (retd.) to inquire into the circumstances leading to the incident at Mukhrow village.

The Meghalaya cabinet delegation is scheduled to meet with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma soon.

Tension has still been prevailing in the village in West Jaintia Hills district and different parts of the inter-state border, necessitating deployment of additional security forces in the sensitive areas by both neighbouring states.

The Assam Police and forest guards on November 22 intercepted a truck carrying timber at Mukroh village and after that, a large number of people from the village reached the spot and surrounded the police and forest guards leading to the firing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor