Border row: Karnataka confident of presenting its case, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that his government is confident of effectively presenting its case in the Supreme Court on Wednesday on the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is coming up for hearing on November 30 and senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi will effectively present the case on behalf of Karnataka," CM Bommai said.

Bommai was speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday and said that Rohtagi has been a senior advocate and he has been briefed about the border row between the two states by the State Advocate General Prabhulinga Navadagi.

"I have also given an explanation from my side on the history of legal fights over this issue. Preparations are in place to present the case in Supreme Court tomorrow (Wednesday). There will be an enquiry on the maintainability of the petition filed by the State of Maharashtra," he said.

"The former Chief Justice, Justice Deepak Mishra had raised the issue of the maintainability of the petition and we will oppose that petition. Now, the Maharashtra leaders are showing how serious they are on this issue," he said.

CM Bommai that there are certain rules for the inclusion of villages of some states into another state. "On time sought by villagers of 42 villages in Jath taluka of Maharashtra seeking the merger of their villages into Karnataka," he said while adding that this problem is not new as they have been issuing such statements for the last so many years due to non-availability of proper basic infrastructure.

"However, since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, it will be discussed in an all-party meeting and take legal opinion before arriving at any final conclusion," he said.

Bommai, while commenting on the statement given by Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, said the resolution to supply water was brought by the previous Congress government and asked why did they not include those villages in Karnataka. "I am in a responsible position, and I have to take decisions as per law and the Constitution," he said.

Bommai also commented on the writing of protest messages on Karnataka state-run buses in Maharashtra and said the state top officials have already spoken to the Home Department of Maharashtra, and the situation is under control.

( With inputs from ANI )

