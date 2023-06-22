Brazilian president meets with Italian leaders in Rome

Rome, June 22 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, during a whirlwind visit to the capital.

This was his first visit with Meloni. They reportedly discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic cooperation between Italy and Brazil on Wednesday.

Lula da Silva also met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party Elly Schlein, and Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Brazilian President said on social media that he had talked with Mattarella about strengthening bilateral relations and expanding commercial exchanges between the two countries.

According to Schlein's post on social media, she and Lula da Silva discussed "common challenges of major global issues: democracy, the fight against climate change, and inequality".

