BSP to contest all 80 UP Lok Sabha seats in 2024: Mayawati

By IANS | Published: May 18, 2023 01:30 PM 2023-05-18T13:30:08+5:30 2023-05-18T13:40:09+5:30

Lucknow, May 18 Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati announced here on Thursday that her party would contest all ...

Lucknow, May 18 Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati announced here on Thursday that her party would contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

She reiterated that the BSP would not enter into any alliance and the party would contest on its own.

She asked party leaders to start preparing for the polls and aggressively carry forward the slogan 'Vote hamara, raj tumhara nahi chalega'.

She accused the BJP of managing and manipulating the recent municipal elections and said that the people had seen through their game plan and would ensure the return of BSP.

She pointed out that other parties were being funded by corporate houses, but the BSP was the only party that relied on its workers for support.

