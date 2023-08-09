Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee released from hospital after 11 days

Kolkata, August 9 Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was released from hospital on Wednesday after 11 days since he was admitted on July 29 following severe respiratory problems.

He was shifted to his apartment in Palm Avenuethrough a green-channel.

His wife Meera Bhattacharjee told mediapersons that the former Chief Minister will be kept under strict restrictions at his residence.

“I request all of you to pray that he keeps well. He is out of danger now. But he will be kept under constant monitoring and strict restrictions at his residence. I thank all who were beside us or anxiously enquired about his health conditions when he was admitted in the hospital,” she said.

The members of the medical board constituted for his treatment, will regularly visit his home for check-up.

Physiotherapy and swallow therapy will also continue.

