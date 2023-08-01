Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s condition stabilises further

Kolkata, Aug 1 The medical condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improved further on Tuesday

After being shifted from invasive ventilation to non-invasive ventilation on Monday evening, the former Chief Minister is now being kept under pulmonary physiotherapy so that he can breathe normally without oxygen support, hospital sources fsaid.

Apart from that, insulin dosage is being given to regulate his blood-sugar level.

Till the time this natural breathing process retrieves fully,Bhattacharjee will be kept under

The antibiotic dosage for Bhattacharjee has also been increased substantially and this had been possible because of the creatinine level in his blood becoming normal.

There had also been a significant improvement in the level of C-reactive protein (CRP) in his blood.

However, the medical board right now cannot say that the former Chief Minister is totally out of crisis.

As per the latest medical bulletin issued on Tuesday morning, the overall medical clinical status remains hemodynamically stable, which means that the blood flow through his vessels is normal.

Bhattacharjee was hospitalised on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type-II respiratory failure.

