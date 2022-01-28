Budget 2022: 'It is high time for the government to take close look at healthcare sector' says Padma Shri, Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Yash Gulati, Padma Shri, Orthopedic Surgeon said that it is high time the government takes a close look at the issues concerning the healthcare sector and increase investment as the due to covid surge the country has faced big financial losses, "In the run-up to the Budget, it is high time the government takes a close look at the issues concerning the healthcare sector and increase investment. Currently, India spends an abysmally low 1.5%-2% of GDP for health, while the US figures stand at more than 16%, Canada over 10%, and the Scandinavian countries 20%" he said.

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.

While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.

