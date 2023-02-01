Budget 23-24: Nitish claims ignorance, Fin Min says Centre cheated Bihar again

Patna, Feb 1 After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he is not aware of it.

Instead, the Chief Minister, who is in Supaul district as part of his 'Samadhan Yatra', asked state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary whether his expectations for Bihar has been fulfilled in the Budget.

"I am not aware of it (Budget). I did not listen to the Budget speech as I am doing the Samadhan Yatra. I had listened to the Budget speech last year, but as our Yatra was pre-scheduled, I could not listen to the Budget speech this time. I will analyse it when I return to Patna," Kumar said.

Chaudhary, who was standing some distance away from Nitish Kumar, then came forward and said, "We had put forward our grievances before the Union Finance Minister during our meeting, but our demands were not met in the Budget speech. The people of Bihar were expecting a lot of things from the Budget, but the Centre again cheated the state."

