Budget for development of tribals raised to Rs 88,000 cr from Rs 21,000 cr: PM

Agartala, Dec 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the budget for the all-round development and welfare of the tribals has been increased to Rs 88,000 crore from the earlier 21,000 crore.

Addressing a rally at the Swami Vivekananda ground in Agartala, Modi said that over 50,000 Van Dhan Kendras is functioning across the country, providing livelihood to 9 lakh tribals.

"As the BJP governments have taken a series of welfare measures for the tribals, their first choice is the BJP. After 27 years, BJP secured a big victory in the recent Assembly elections in Gujarat. Out of 27 tribal reserved seats, BJP won 24 seats," Modi said.

To woo the tribal voters for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tripura, the Prime Minister highlighted many pro-tribal schemes and government's efforts for the welfare of the tribals.

He said that earlier there were only 100 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and now it has increased to 500 in the county.

Referring to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Prime Minister said that over 7,000 Health and Wellness centres were set up in the northeast to provide medical treatments including critical diseases to the people. A Health services are now at the doorsteps of the people, he added.

Modi said that his government has been observing November 15 as aJanjatiya Gaurav Divasa¿ to mark the birth anniversary of the tribal leader and freedom fighter ABirsa Munda and added that 10 tribal museums are being set up across the country.

"Previous NDA government had set up a separate Tribal Affairs Ministry," Referring to the Agartala )-Akhaura (Bangladesh) new railway project, he said that Tripura would be an international gateway and trade and various economic activities would be undertaken with the neighbouring countries.

Appreciating Chief Minister Manik Saha and his government, Modi said that Tripura is a leading state in the country in providing houses to the poor people.

The Prime Minister naugurated multiple projects and laid foundation stones for a few other projects worth over Rs 4,350 crore and he launched the "Grih Pravesh" programme for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (both urban and rural).These houses, developed at a cost of over Rs 3,400 crore, benefiting over two lakh beneficiaries.

Modi also inaugurated the first state Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar on the outskirts of Agartala and the first Agartala Government Dental College in the capital city.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the project for widening of the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur - Amtali) NH-08), which would help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city and laid the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 km length under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and for improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 Km.

