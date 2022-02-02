Budget is delusionary, 'jumla', 'golmaal', and time-pass: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the Union Budget is "delusionary, a 'jumla', 'golmaal', and a time-pass.

"What have the middle class and the poor gotten from the Budget Session 2022? Budget is delusionary, a 'jumla', 'golmaal', and a time-pass. It is a flop film," said the Shiv Sena leader.

He further said that they will discuss the budget in the Parliament and will put forward our points.

"The talks are the same which always take place on a budget. What have poor and middle-class people got? They have just got assurance and sayings. We will discuss the budget in the parliament. We will put forward our points," he added.

Raut, on being asked about Telangana Chief Minister KCR's upcoming meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that they are working for the past month and are trying to form a separate alliance of all Opposition to contest the 2024 polls together.

"Our work is going on for a few months that all those who are Chief Ministers, without BJP ruled states, should come together and sit. A federation to be made. All the opposition should be formed separately and in the elections of 2024, we should fight together," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

