Budget prioritises growth, development, inclusiveness: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 1 Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy has said that Union Budget 2023-24 prioritises growth, development and inclusiveness.

He said the Budget mooted new tax reform, focused on infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and measures for the youth, women empowerment and farmers.

In his reaction to the Budget presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said personal income tax relief for salaried class are reflective of a growth-driven budget and India's aspirational future.

Kishan Reddy said that the Prime Minister has been India's biggest brand ambassador in promoting Tourism and that the Budget 2023 reflects his vision. "Tourism, identified as 1 of 4 key transformative opportunities for 'Amrit Kaal', has been provided a package to develop 50 tourism destinations," he said.

"The tourism sector receives a massive boost through today's Union Budget. 'Dekho Apna Desh' gets a well-deserved spotlight in today's Union Budget, highlighting the importance of domestic tourism and boosting the local economy," he said.

Reddy revealed that allocation by various ministries of the government of India to the north east has increased by 30 per cent from Rs 72,540 crore to Rs 94,680 crore.

"Additionally, DoNER budget has more than doubled from Rs 2,755 crore to Rs 5,892 crore with PM-DEVINE allocation increasing 5x to 2,200 crore," the Union Minister tweeted.

He thanked the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for 13 per cent higher outlay in the ministry for culture budget which now stands at Rs 3,399.65 crore.

He revealed that the Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions - Bharat SHRI with digitisation of 1 lakh ancient inscriptions will be set up in the Epigraphy museum to be established at Hyderabad.

