By-poll for one RS seat each in Bihar & Telangana on May 30: EC

New Delhi, May 5 Announcing the by-poll schedule for one Rajya Sabha seat each in Bihar and Telangana, the Election Commission on Thursday said polling will be held on May 30 and the counting of votes will take place on the same day.

According to the EC notification, the seat in Telangana was vacant after the TRS MP Banda Prakash resigned on December 2, 2021, while one seat of the Upper House from Bihar fell vacant after the death of JD(U) MP Mahendra Prasad on December 27, 2021.

The EC said the notification for this election will be issued on May 12, last date for nominations will be May 19, scrutiny will be done on May 20, last date for withdrawal of candidature will be May 23 while the poll will be held on May 30.

The counting of the votes will take place on May 30 after 5 p.m. and the result will be announced on the same day.

The Election Commission said the Covid-19 guidelines issued by it must be followed wherever applicable during the entire election process by every person.

The Chief Secretaries of Bihar and Telangana have been directed to depute a senior officer from the states to ensure that the existing instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the by-poll, the EC added.

