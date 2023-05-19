Calcutta HC chief justice bench also refuses fast-track hearing of Abhishek Banerjee's plea

Kolkata, May 19 After the Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya now the division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hirnamay Bhattacharya too have refused fast-track hearing on a plea of Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary.

Banerjee had challenged the order of the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha allowing central agencies to question him in a matter related to school recruitment case in West Bengal.

On Friday morning as Banerjee counsel's approached the division bench led by Justice Talukdar, the latter refused fast-track hearing stating that there were some other pending hearings and verdicts in the matters scheduled for the day. Justice Talukdar also verbally advised Banerjee's counsel to approach a vacation bench, considering that the Calcutta High Court will be going for summer vacation from Monday.

Refused there, Banerjee counsel approached the division bench led by Justice T.S. Sivagnanam. However, that bench too refused hearing and gave the same advice of approaching the vacation bench.

On Thursday, Justice Sinha's bench while allowing the central agencies to question Abhishek Banerjee and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh in the matter also imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on each of them.

