Calcutta HC denies interim stay on CBI probe in primary teachers' recruitment scam

Kolkata, July 19 The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused an interim stay on an earlier order of its single-judge bench for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the recruitment irregularities of primary teachers by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

The earlier order by a single-judge bench of Justice Avijit Bandopadhyay for CBI enquiry was challenged before a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Lapita Bandopadhyay by the WBBPE, and the hearing concluded on Tuesday.

The bench, which has reserved its order, clearly said that they are not putting any interim stay in the probe process. On Tuesday only, the CBI team submitted its preliminary probe report in a sealed envelope to the court.

On Tuesday, the WBBPE counsel, Lakshmi Gupta refrained from making any verbal argument in the matter before the division bench. He said that he will file his written submission in a notice form shortly. Incidentally, the division bench has already asked all parties in the case to make their written submission in notice form by 4.30 p.m. on July 22, after which no further written submission will be entertained.

Thereafter the division bench reserved its judgement, while refusing to allow an interim stay in the probe process.

Petitions were filed at the Calcutta High Court alleging irregularities in recruitments of primary teachers by the WBBPE in 2014, where it was also alleged that several recruitments were made against financial considerations.

Justice Gangopadhyay, besides ordering a CBI enquiry in the matter, also ordered termination of service of those recruited flouting norms. He also removed Trinamool Congress legislator, Manik Bhattacharya from the chair of WBPPE President.

All these orders by Justice Gangopadhyay were challenged at the division bench by the WBPEE, the hearing for which was completed on Tuesday.

The division bench reserved its order in other matters relating to the case but allowed the CBI to continue with its probe process.

