Calcutta HC threatens to cancel fresh primary teachers' recruitment exam

Kolkata, Nov 9 The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday issued a strong note of caution to West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) and even threatened o order cancellation of the fresh primary teachers' recruitment examination scheduled on November 14 if the board does not follow uniform rules for those qualifying in the 2014 and 2017 examinations.

Recently, as the merit list of those appearing in the 2017 examinations were released where candidates securing 82 out of 150 in the written examinations were shown as qualified. However, the same principle was not followed in the case of the merit list for 2014.

The bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay observed earlier that the candidates securing 82 out of 150, which means 54.7 per cent, should be taken as 55 per cent, which is the scheduled qualifying marks for the recruitment examinations.

However, on Wednesday, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that although this principle was observed in case of those appearing for the examinations in 2017 but not for those appearing in 2014. As this was brought to his notice on Wednesday, he got irked.

"Previously I said that I will not pose any hurdle for fresh examinations. But now I will be forced to withdraw that statement. If I see that the board is flouting norms I will have to order for cancellation of the examination," he said.

The WBBPE counsel then informed the court that announcement by the board declaring those securing 82 out of 150 in examination will be declared as qualified will be done by November 10.

Justice Gangopadhyay is also unhappy over the board's approach towards fresh recruitments for 269 posts which became vacant after termination of service of those procuring the job illegally as per order of the Calcutta High Court. Although WBBPE challenged that decision of the Calcutta High Court at the Supreme Court, the board's petition was dismissed by the apex court. Thereafter the board issued a notification for recruitments for those 269 posts, only for it be withdrawn later.

