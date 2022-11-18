'Call up Kharge ji to ask if I rang him up': KCR daughter denies BJP's Cong offer claim

Dismissing claims of her joning the Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha, on Friday said one can call up Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and ask if she ever rang up him, asking to join the party.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Kavitha said, 'Call up Kharge ji and ask if I ever rang him up. I have no interest in joining any other party. The TRS is now the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi). We brought development to Telangana and will follow the same template to bring about development across the country."

Her statement scotching rumours of her joining the Congress comes in the wake of the claim made by BJP MP from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri, that she had called up Kharge and had asked to join the Congress.

Speaking at a presser on Thursday, Dharmapuri attacked the TRS MLC saying she had an offer from the Congress national president to switch allegiance in favour of the grand old party.

Meanwhile, on Friday, TRS workers allegedly attacked the Banjara Hills residence of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri over his claim on KCR's daughter.

However, the BJP MP was visting his Lok Sabha constituency at the time of the atack.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor