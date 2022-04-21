Cambodia reduces quarantine period for unvaccinated inbound travellers

Phnom Penh, April 21 Cambodia has decided to reduce the quarantine period for unvaccinated inbound travellers from 14 days to seven days, Health Minister Mam Bunheng announced on Thursday.

"Travellers entering Cambodia by land borders must undergo two rapid tests-one on the first day before entering the quarantine center and the other on the seventh day to end their quarantine," he said.

"For those entering the country by air, they must take a rapid test on the seventh day to end their quarantine," Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

Bunheng said the decision took effect immediately.

The Minister also advised health authorities to provide Covid-19 jabs to unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated Cambodian travellers on the seventh day when they are allowed to leave quarantine facilities.

The Southeast Asian nation has fully resumed its socio-economic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers without quarantine since last November after most of its population have been inoculated against the disease.

The kingdom has so far administered one dose of Covid-19 vaccines to 14.86 million people, or 92.9 per cent of its 16-million population, the Health Ministry said, adding that of them, 14.12 million, or 88.3 per cent, have been fully vaccinated with two required shots.

