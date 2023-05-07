"Can you believe guarantee of a person...," Assam CM targets Rahul Gandhi in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 : "Can you believe the guarantee of a person who cannot have a guarantee himself," BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Sunday targeted Rahul Gandhi for giving "guarantees" to the people of Karnataka in the Congress mfesto.

The Congress on Tuesday released its mfesto for Karnataka polls listing five main guarantees including 'Gruha Jyoti', 'Gruha Lakshmi' and 'Anna Bhagya'. Last month, Rahul Gandhi announced at a public meeting in Mangaluru that as soon as Congress comes to power in the state, women will be provided free bus service.

Adressing a press conference in Mangaluru, CM Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi is giving a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi...Sonia Gandhi has been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, and now this person (Rahul Gandhi) comes and gives a guarantee to the people of Karnataka."

"Can you believe the guarantee of a person who cannot have a guarantee himself?," the BJP leader asked.

The BJP leader who is campaigning in the poll-bound Karnataka said that the grand old party's equating PFI with Bajrang Dal is a "new way of the party to support PFI".

"Instead of Bajarang Dal, they (Congress) should mention the congress party name in their mfesto. The congress is against the Constitution," CM Biswa said.

"I couldn't find out favour to the congress party here when elections are held in the southern state on May 10," Biswa added.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

