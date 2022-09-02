Canada, Punjab ties strong and diverse, says Consul General

Chandigarh, Sep 2 Connections between Canada and Punjab are strong and diverse, said Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh, Patrick Hebert, on Friday after meeting Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on expanding trade relations.

"Connections between #Canada and #Punjab are strong and diverse. Great discussion today with @CsPunjab Vijay Kumar Janjua, with a joint commitment to further expand our cooperation, including our trade relations," tweeted Hebert.

Before the diplomatic appointment in Chandigarh, Hebert served as political, economic and public affairs counsellor at the Embassy to South Korea.

Last week, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while extending a red carpet welcome to industrialists and entrepreneurs to invest in Punjab, said the state would emerge as industrial hub of the country.

At this, Hebert congratulated Invest Punjab and industrial body ASSOCHAM for the successful Vision Punjab 2022 Industry Summit, with the participation of the Chief Minister.

"I welcome the strong interest from participants in doing business with Canada," he added.

