Canadian PM tests Covid positive

Ottawa, Feb 1 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, as the country is witnessing widespread protests against health restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, he said: "This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19. I'm feeling fine – and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."

Two of Trudeau's three children also have tested positive, the Prime Minister said during an outdoor news conference.

He and his family have been isolating for days after announcing a Covid-19 exposure, of which he hasn't given details.

On January 26, Trudeau met in person with several members of his Cabinet.

The Trudeau family has been relocated to an undisclosed location as a precaution as protests continue in Ottawa by those opposing Covid-19 health restrictions, said a CNN report.

The events began as a protest by truckers opposed to vaccine requirements and gained followers calling for an end to other Covid-19 mandates.

In a series of tweets regarding the ongoing situation, Trudeau said late Monday night: "I know this pandemic is frustrating. It's frustrating that, after two years, we're not done fighting Covid-19. But over the past few days, Canad have been shocked – and, frankly, disgusted – by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital.

"I want to be very clear: We're not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. And we won't cave to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonour the memory of our veterans.

"There is no place in Canada for this behaviour. So, to those responsible: It needs to stop. And to those who joined the convoy but are uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: Be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for, or with, intolerance and hate."

