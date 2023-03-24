Can't allow our sea routes to be used for transporting drugs: Amit Shah

Bengaluru, March 24 Declaring a war on narcotics, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the battle against drugs will only be successful if it is taken to the people.

Addressing a regional convention of southern states titled 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' here, Shah said, "Our sea routes must not be allowed to be used for transporting narcotic substances. The Navy and the police of a few states have to pitch in."

The Home Minister added that many ships which travel between Pakistan and Iran are often loaded with drugs, which are supplied from Sri Lanka to the US.

"This has to be stopped, otherwise we can't stop drugs from entering India," Shah stressed.

"We can't take this matter lightly. If the drugs, no matter who is selling them, are not destroyed, they will be sold here. Our objective should be to weaken the individuals who sell drugs, anywhere in the world," Shah said.

The Home Minister also said he is sad that the provisions of the NDPS Act are not fully utilised by the states.

"I appeal to all the states and concerned departments to unite in a campaign against drugs, curtails, culprits and addiction. Timely response is the need of the hour," he said.

Shah added that though handling of the drugs menace is the primary responsibility of the Home Ministry, other departments, such as revenue, social welfare, education and culture, must join hands with the health department to end the menace.

Shah also cautioned the states to be careful about the seized drugs as the Home Ministry is getting information that drugs are being stolen from the custody of the police at some places.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor