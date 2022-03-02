Car hits Raje's Mercedes in Jaipur, no injuries

Jaipur, March 2 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's Mercedes was hit by a car in Jaipur on Wednesday. However, no one suffered any injury in the mishap.

According to the onlookers, the girl driving the car apologised to Raje, to which the former Chief Minister said, "It doesn't matter, but drive the car slowly and carefully."

The incident took place in front of the Biyani College in the Vidyadhar Nagar police station area when Raje was on her way to her residence.

Raje was sitting in the front seat of the car, while OSD Mahendra Bharadwaj was sitting behind when the car hit the Mercedes from the left side.

The collision caused damage to the front gate on the left side of the Mercedes. The girl driving the car was stopped following which she apologised to Raje.

On getting information about the incident, officers from the accident police station along with Vidyadhar Nagar station in-charge reached the spot, but Raje asked them not to act on the matter.

The girl got very scared after the incident, so Raje asked her to drive home calmly.

