Car in which Amritpal Singh fled recovered, he visited Gurdwara and changed clothes before fleeing again: Punjab Police

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 21 : The car in which 'Waris Punjab De' leader Amritpal Singh fled while being chased by police has been recovered and he visited a Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar district, and changed his clothes before fleeing again, a senior Punjab Police official said here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amirtpal Singh was helped by four people and they have been booked under the Arms Act.

As part of its efforts to arrest Amritpal Singh, a Khalist sympathiser, Punjab Police on Thursday released his pictures.

"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures," Gill said.

One of the pictures shows Amritpal Singh as clean-shaven.

Gill said the prime accused Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet and the police were working according to law.

"The Brezza car, in which Amritpal Singh fled, has been recovered by the Police. He was helped by four people," he said.

"Arms Act has been invoked against the four people who helped him. An important fact has come to light that Amritpal Singh, after fleeing, visited the Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village (in Jalandhar district) and changed his clothes before fleeing again. This came to be known in questioning of the four people who have been nabbed," he added.

Gill said National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Amritpal Singh.

"A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him on March 18. Police are working as per law. People have suspicions, but the prime accused (Amritpal Singh) has not been arrested yet. As soon as the arrest is made, we will inform you," he said.

Punjab Police released a few pictures of Amritpal Singh and said it would help in his arrest.

Gill said that law and order situation is under control in Punjab and there is peace and calm in the state.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Amritpal Singh.

Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai told the High Court in a hearing that a search for the Waris Punjab De leader is on.

"We were armed but we refrained from using force. Some matters are so sensitive, that can't be explained in court. We are doing a good job in action against Amritpal. NSA has been imposed on him," the AG told the court.

Amritpal's lawyer told the court that Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh was present in court. To this, the court said that since Singh's father was not a party before it he cannot be heard and if he wanted to submit something, he should file an application.

The court was adjourned till the next hearing slated after four days. It also sought a fresh affivdavit from the government.

Punjab Police on Saturday launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The police said that a total of 114 arrests have been made in the case so far, and there is a strong suspicion of ISI angle and foreign funding.

