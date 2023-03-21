Cash, arms found in Atiq's office in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), March 21 Police have recovered a huge amount of cash and arms and ammunition from the demolished office of mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in Prayagraj.

The police carried out a raid on a portion of the demolished office in Chakia area and dug it up to recover the money and arms.

The team led by Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said that cash amounting to lakhs of rupees were found along with a note counting machine.

