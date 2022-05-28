Caste-based census possible only due to Nitish, not RJD: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, May 28 Janata Dal-United Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday claimed that the caste-based census is taking place in Bihar only due to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"If Nitish Kumar was not be the Chief Minister, caste-based census would never have happened in Bihar. Due to him, caste-based census is possible here.

"The RJD may be taking credit for the caste-based census, but the truth is Nitish Kumar who had tabled the proposal in Bihar Legislature (Assembly and Legislative Council) and it was supported by all parties," Kushwaha said.

"At present, caste-based census is not taking place in any state of the country. It is possible in Bihar only due to Nitish Kumar," he said.

On the delay of selecting the Rajya Sabha candidate of the party, Kushwaha said: "The last date of filing the nomination is on May 31. So, we have three days and will announce the candidate within time."

Kushwaha also said that the political relation between JD-U and BJP is smooth and Nitish Kumar will complete his full tenure as Chief Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor