Casteism, family politics, appeasement in SP-BSP governments exploited UP: Amit Shah

Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said casteism, family politics, appeasement and corruption in previous governments had exploited the people.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making efforts to woo Jatland in western Uttar Pradesh ahead of the polls. Taking forward to BJP's outreach programme, Amit Shah, who is also called "Chanakya of BJP" addressed the public meeting at Greater Noida.

Shah lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress during his address.

"The government of SP and BSP ran for 20 years. They had pushed Uttar Pradesh into darkness. Casteism, family politics, appeasement and corruption had exploited Uttar Pradesh. Only the interests of their families were taken care of. Those who cannot run their party in a democratic way, how will they run Uttar Pradesh democratically? Be it Akhilesh Yadav or Rahul Gandhi, nobody can point a finger at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as well as at the Centre over corruption," said the Union Home Minister.

"We are not asking votes on the basis of what Samajwadi Party and BSP have not done, but on the basis of the work BJP has done for the people and what it will do in the future. Uttar Pradesh is changing, Youths are progressing. Law and order situation has improved. Infrastructure has been developed and industries are being set up. Issues of farmers are being resolved gradually," he added.

Before the programme, Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign in Dadri in support of BJP candidates.

Shah's public engagements are significant as elections on 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting from February 10.

The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

