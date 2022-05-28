CBI probes in Bengal: Section of judiciary is biased, claims Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, May 28 Against the backdrop of consecutive orders of Calcutta High Court, for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes, that have gone against the West Bengal government, the ruling Trinamool Congress's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack against a section of the judiciary.

"I feel bad to say that a couple of members of the judiciary are acting at the behest of others and as agents. They are ordering for CBI verdicts in petty cases. They are putting a stay in murder cases. This is unthinkable," Banerjee said at a public rally at the industrial township of Haldia in East Midnapore district.

He also said that he is aware that he can be legally pulled by the judiciary for such comments. "Some people might take offense. There can be legal suits against me as well. But I am not scared to speak the truth. I will say the same thing in future as well," he said.

His comments attracted stark criticism from the opposition parties.

BJP state's spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya said that the statements prove the fear and frustration among the Trinamool leaders. "The manner in which Abhishek Banerjee has slammed the judiciary is unthinkable and tantamount to contempt of court," he said.

Congress' state President and party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Abhishek Banerjee's statement against the judiciary is an expression of his party leadership's will to have control over everyone. "The future days will be disastrous in this regime," he said.

CPI-M Central Committee member and former Left legislative party leader, Dr Sujan Chakraborty said that such comments against the judiciary does not suit the traditionally rich culture of West Bengal.

This is for the time that any senior leader of Trinamool has come out so openly against the judiciary. During the last one month, there had been over ten orders by different benches of Calcutta High Court directing a CBI enquiry.

At the Haldia rally, Abhishek Banerjee also touched upon the issue of the return or entry of turncoats in Trinamool.

"Those who have joined Trinamool Congress recently after measuring waters for a long time will be given election nominations immediately. Whatever happened in the past will not be repeated. I can guarantee that," he said.

