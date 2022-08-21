CBI shares liquor scam case files with ED to lodge PMLA case

New Delhi, Aug 21 In a latest development in connection with the liquor scam involving Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has handed over important documents regarding the case to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look whether a case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) can be made out or not.

The CBI has given a copy of the FIR and a few more documents to the ED. Now, the ED will first initiate a preliminary inquiry to gather evidences of PMLA and then will decide the future course of action.

The ED officials were not available to comment on the matter.

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

