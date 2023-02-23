Central agencies being used as weapon for vendetta politics: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The Enforcement Directorate has been tarnishing its own image through it actions, said Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Baghel said, "Earlier sensation prevailed when ED, IT and CBI conducted raids. You (BJP) have destroyed that environment. Now the central agencies are being used as a weapon for vendetta politics."

Hitting out further, Baghel said that the public has understood what the BJP is doing.

"Are the public not seeing this? They have understood how you are torturing industrialists, businessmen, and public and party workers. The more they use such tactics, it will boost our confidence. We are working with full force and the plenary sessions will be a great success," he said.

On being asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that ED has united the opposition, Baghel said, "It means PM is accepting that he only takes action against the opposition and not against those in the ruling party."

"All those who are facing ED and CBI investigation immediately become innocent with 'Gangajal', after joining BJP," he added.

Baghel further said that there could be no Opposition Unity without the Congress.

"Without Congress, the unity of the opposition parties will have no meaning. The presence of Congress is in every state, there is no meaning of alliance without Congress," he added.

Talking about Rahul Gandhi's accusations against AAP and TMC of helping the BJP in winning, the Chief Minister said, "Wherever the Congress is strong, these parties go there. It means that they want to weaken Congress. But, the public has gradually understood this and now they will not fall into their trap".

( With inputs from ANI )

